|
|
Barbara F. Radicek, age 85, beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Pamela (Will) Milroy and Kimberly (James Santos) Lynch; cherished grandmother of Trevor and Kaylee; loving aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Meet at All Saints Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 9201 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago, for a 10:00 AM mass Friday. Interment All Saints Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Member of Steinmetz Reunion Committee Class of 1952, Dick Contino Fan Club and a proud usher at Rosemont Allstate Arena and Theater. Memorials to the church, the or the Leukemia Research Foundation appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019