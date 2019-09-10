Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Polish National Catholic Cathedral
9201 W. Higgins Rd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
BARBARA F. RADICEK

BARBARA F. RADICEK Obituary
Barbara F. Radicek, age 85, beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Pamela (Will) Milroy and Kimberly (James Santos) Lynch; cherished grandmother of Trevor and Kaylee; loving aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Meet at All Saints Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 9201 W. Higgins Rd., Chicago, for a 10:00 AM mass Friday. Interment All Saints Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Member of Steinmetz Reunion Committee Class of 1952, Dick Contino Fan Club and a proud usher at Rosemont Allstate Arena and Theater. Memorials to the church, the or the Leukemia Research Foundation appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
