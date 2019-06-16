CAROL STREAM - Barbara F. Smith, nee Fredericks; age 93, passed away in the early morning hours of June 13th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, who passed away in 1992, and her sister, Maxine Atkinson, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her four children, Judi (Joel King), Carol (Robert Minix), Doug (Jeanne) and Steve (Kari), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Barbara was born in June, 1925 on the family farm near Hampton, Iowa. After marrying Harold, they settled in Itasca, IL where Barbara was very active in her church and community for 57 years. She was very involved in the Itasca Historical Society and in her church, teaching Sunday school, being Sunday school superintendent, serving on the church council for many years and on the Linda Susan Benson Fund board. She helped with the PADS ministry and food bank ministry in Itasca, and was honored in the 2016 Itasca Memorial Day parade as grand marshal. Visitation Thursday, June 20 from 3:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 733 Catalpa Avenue, Itasca on Friday, June 21 at 10 am. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary