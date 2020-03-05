Daily Herald Obituaries
|
BARBARA H. HARRIS

BARBARA H. HARRIS Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Barbara H. Harris, of Schaumburg, IL passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Eugene and Clementine (Krug) Boehler. Loving wife of David Harris. Beloved mother of Michael (Marcine) Harris, Cynthia O'Donnell and Nancy (Scott) Redmond. Cherished Grandmother of Barbara, Laura, Emily and Jenny. Adoring great-grandmother of Vinny and Karla. Fond sister of John (Marlene) Boehler and the late Eugene Boehler, Jeanette Stuckert, Robert Boehler, Cory Null and Richard Boehler, and Dear aunt of many. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March March 10, 2020 at 10:00am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Schaumburg, IL. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120. For information, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
