BARRINGTON - Barbara Haas Salstrand passed away October 30, 2019 at her home at the age of 89. She was born March 10, 1930 in Chicago, to the late Carl August and Bertha (nee Lubbe) Haas. On April 18, 1948, Barbara was united in marriage to Jack Morris Salstrand. They were married just shy of 65 years. Barbara received her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College where she was a member of Delta Epsilon Sigma Honor Society. She would later earn her master's degree from National Louis University. For over 25 years Barbara was a kindergarten and 4th grade educator for Lake Zurich School District 95. She was an avid reader and strongly valued education. Additionally, Barbara enjoyed golfing and bowling, traveling and camping with her family, and was a devout member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Barbara is survived by her children, Eric (Mary Nell Murphy) Salstrand, Christine Salstrand Smith, Karen Salstrand, Mark (Lorraine) Salstrand, and Sarah (John) Poletto; her grandchildren, Eric Smith, Sam, Rachel, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Mark Salstrand, Elena, Jack, Joseph, and Anna Poletto; and her 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; and her siblings, Mary Ann, Theresa, Carol, Lawrence, Bernard, Roger, Ralph, and Thomas. The visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9 AM with a funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St., (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington, IL 60010. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019