Barbara (Thomas) Holloway passed away December 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Barbara, who lived in Mount Prospect for 55 years, is survived by her children, Joseph (Donna), June (Rich), and Robert, and her grandchildren, Miranda, Veronica, and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her sisters, Sylvia (Prieto) and Mary (Notbush), and her parents. Barbara was born on October 21, 1931 in Chicago and was educated in the Chicago Catholic schools. At an early age Barbara demonstrated social awareness, winning a trip to President's Truman's inauguration for an essay chosen by the Chicago Sun Times. Barbara continued her education attending night school at Northwestern University where she met her husband William Holloway. Barbara and William were married for 30 years until his untimely death in 1987. Barbara remained a loving wife/widow until her passing. Barbara had a curious mind, and wanted to give back to the community. She attended adult education classes at Harper College, participated in the PTA in Mount Prospect, volunteered for nearly 20 years at the Arlington Heights Friends of the Library and supported numerous charities. Barbara was an avid fan of both the opera and symphony. Travel was another passion of her, possessing a passport stamped in all the continents except for Australia and Antarctica. A favorite escape of Barb's was the annual trek to Sanibel Island where she could be found either birding in Ding Darling Nature Preserve or around the pool, drink in hand, chatting with everyone. Her bright, giving, and joyful spirit will live on in all her family. Visitation Saturday, January 11th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) at Meier Rd., Mount Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara's name to The Greater Chicago Food Depository. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020