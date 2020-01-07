|
LONG GROVE - Memorial visitation for Barbara J. Allen (nee Eckel), 77, will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Private family interment was held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Barbara was born October 1, 1942 in Chicago and she passed away December 25, 2019 in Long Grove. Barbara was the beloved wife of Philip L. Allen; loving mother of Deborah (John) Fogal, Christopher Allen and Julie (Stephen) Harrell; loving grandmother of Connor, Braeden and Finley Harrell; dear daughter of the late Harold and Charlotte (nee Boysen) Eckel; fond sister of Donald (Anne) Eckel. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Southminster Presbyterian Church. Barb was married 57 years to Phil. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and all her extended family. Her Club Girls met for 50 years monthly and they became her sisters. Friendships were very important and were to be treasured. Barbara was a 52 year active member of Southminister Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Bell Choir. Barb was a supporter of NWCH as a Lab Volunteer/Breast Cancer counselor. She actively supported the Christopher House, Church Creek, and Meals on Wheels. Music was one of central themes of her life from high school performing with numerous coral groups and in musicals. Her true delight was performing with the Harper College Festival Choirs for 25 years. The CSO, LYRIC, Band Concerts and most classical music especially Strauss were important. She played baseball for Niles Township High as a right fielder and was a lifetime passionate Cubs fan. Wisconsin and the Kettle Moraine area was her second home for 50 years. She was a passionate advocate for wildlife, clean water, birds and sunsets. She enjoyed her sailboat, water skiing and dinners on the boat and enjoyed sitting on the deck for breakfast was like being in Heaven. Barbara was an avid photographer of Great Lakes Lighthouses, Cross Stitching, and collecting Lilly of the Valley Pottery. Travel was important and she did see most of the world; enjoying Bavaria, Switzerland and England where she lived a short time. Barb treasured her garden shrubbery and flowers and would normally plant hundreds of plants each year. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020