|
|
A Resident of Schaumburg for 30 years Formerly of Lexington, KY, Sun Prairie, WI, and Cannon Falls, MN. Family and friends of Barbara J. "Barb" Olson (nee Edlund), 71, will gather for Visitation Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4:00-7:00pm and again Monday, Dec. 16 from 11:30am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 1:00pm at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 119 W. Wise Rd., Schaumburg. Additional visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20 from 1:00pm until time of Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm at First English Lutheran Church, 511 W. Bell St., Cannon Falls, MN. Born Dec. 2, 1948 to Swan and Marian (nee Filson) Edlund, she passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2019 in Elk Grove Village surrounded by her loving family. Barb earned a B.A. Degree in Elementary Education from U.W. River Falls, was an active member and officer of the Metro Chicago Women of the E.L.C.A., American Association of University Women, Church Women United, and Girl Scouts. She loved life, flowers, antiques, being involved in causes that will make a better world, and traveling. Barb was the adoring wife of 47 years to Ken; loving mother of Jennifer (Brandon) Scholl and Stephanie; fond grandmother of Blake, Bennett, Brooklyn, Briella, and Brianna; dear twin sister of the late Marilyn; beloved sister-in-law of Anita (Robert) Damon and Calvin (Ione) Olson; loving aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's name to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Schaumburg, IL or First English Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls, MN. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg, IL. www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019