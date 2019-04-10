Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
BARBARA J. HOLLAND


PINGREE GROVE - Barbara J. Holland, 87, of Pingree Grove passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born March 13, 1932 in Seyller City, N.C. the daughter of James and Catherine Beck Riddle. surviving are her 2 daughters, Pam (Jim) Lackowski and Pat Bowman, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a sister, Sue Jennings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob L. Holland in 2004, her son, Robert L. Holland. Private graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
