Barbara J. Kamradt, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on April 19, 1938, in Columbus, Kansas, and was the beloved daughter of Fred and Laura (nee Bradfield) Allen. Barbara was daddy's little girl. Growing up an only child in Kansas, Barbara spent her childhood with extended family in Oklahoma, filled with love and spirited adventures alongside her cousins and aunts. After moving to Illinois, Barbara attended Proviso East High School. She pursued a teaching degree at Elmhurst College, where she met James Joseph Kamradt and later married on February 11, 1961. Together they were blessed with six children, all growing up in Hanover Park, and eventually 11 grandchildren that kept their lives busy and fulfilled. She chose to be a stay-at-home mom, and a loving and supportive mother. Barbara's hobbies included walking, sewing, playing Words With Friends, reading and playing Bunko with her best friend, Bonnie Hicks. Some of her most cherished moments were annual trips to Indiana Beach, playing Liverpool Rummy with her children and grandchildren, as well as celebrating the holidays with her family, especially Christmas. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James; her six children, Janna Ricciardi, Karen (Chip) Conzelman, Cindy Kamradt, Tim Kamradt, Laura (Marshall) Buchanan, and Julie (Chad) Fry; her 11 grandchildren, Courtney (Andy) Wera, Chelsea (Jon) Frericks, Connor Conzelman, Jiana Ricciardi, Joey Ricciardi, Madison Kamradt, Kylie Kamradt, McKenna Buchanan, Maxwell Buchanan, Emersyn Fry and Avery Fry. Barbara was the dear aunt to Jeff (Terry) Kamradt and Kim (Paul) Knueppel, and the great-aunt to Michael Kamradt, Annie Minton, Haley Knueppel, Parker Knueppel and Carter Knueppel. Other survivors include her aunt, Lucille Jones; brother-in-law, Jerome (Toni) Kamradt; and sister-in-law, Jeannine (the late Jim) Barton. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by Thelma Gobetz LaSota, Ermil Lawson, Carroll E. (Frenchie) Lawson, Sr., Carroll E. (Pruney) Lawson, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Judith (Jim) Wilfinger. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, IL on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a memorial service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's honor to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. To make an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019