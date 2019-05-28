FORMERLY OF MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Barbara J. Prefontaine (Dorsch) is from 1-5 PM Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein, with a memorial service beginning at 4:30 PM. She passed away peacefully Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Pearl of Rolling Meadows. She was 76. Barbara is survived by her loving son Michael (Bonnie) and daughter Ann Marie Ashton (Kevin), as well as her brother Ken Dorsch, sisters Kathy O'Brien and Mariann Green (Richard). She will be missed by her adored grandchildren Hailey and Emily Prefontaine and Luke, Jared and Seth Ashton and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Elizabeth, a brother James and a sister Margaret. Barbara grew up in Crystal Lake and graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1961. She loved being a mother and homemaker while her children were growing up in Mundelein. She later made a career at Sears, first as a sales associate and then as a manager in their furniture stores. She truly was a perfectionist whether it be with her favorite hobby of needlework or decorating her home or arranging furniture at work. Barbara was an avid Cubs fan, often taking her children to games when they were young. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The or to the Cubs Charities. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary