ROLLING MEADOWS - Barbara J. Rapp, age 82, was a resident of Rolling Meadows for 40 years, currently of Wauconda, IL. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Lois (Jim) Hayman, Julie (Russell) Tallman and James; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Daniel) Deardorff and Megan Tallman; dear sister of Elizabeth (the late Niles) Dumke, Gail (Jerry) Peterson, William Messner and the late Theodore Jr. (Arlene) and Lois Messner. Barbara was born July 10, 1937 in Chicago, to the late Theodore and Martha Messner and passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 pm to time of funeral service at 7:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment is private. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020