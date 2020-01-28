Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA RAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA J. RAPP


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA J. RAPP Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Barbara J. Rapp, age 82, was a resident of Rolling Meadows for 40 years, currently of Wauconda, IL. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Lois (Jim) Hayman, Julie (Russell) Tallman and James; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Daniel) Deardorff and Megan Tallman; dear sister of Elizabeth (the late Niles) Dumke, Gail (Jerry) Peterson, William Messner and the late Theodore Jr. (Arlene) and Lois Messner. Barbara was born July 10, 1937 in Chicago, to the late Theodore and Martha Messner and passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 pm to time of funeral service at 7:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment is private. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -