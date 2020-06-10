ELGIN - Barbara J. Sterricker, 92, of Elgin passed away May 19, 2020 at The Vines at Countryside, Elgin. She was born January 17, 1928 in Elgin the daughter of Joseph and Anna Schmitz Westerman. Surviving are her 5 children, Terry (Margaret) Sterricker, Tim Sterricker (Henry Tuttle), Michael (Doreen) Sterricker, Patricia (Steve) Kelly and Diann Dinkheller, 11 grandchildren, Christopher (Caryn) Sterricker, Bridget (Billy) Soto, Beth (Scott) Hromadka, Daniel (Heather) Johnson, Brian (Katie) Sterricker, Jim (Becky) Dinkheller, Jillian (Peter) DeLuca, Kate Lennox, Hannah Mydell-Sterricker, Sophie Sterricker and Matt (Kristi) Sterricker and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Al, 3 brothers, Donald, Wallace and Philip Westerman and 2 sisters, Marie Langan and Jeanette Wulf. Private family services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at 11:00 AM., Thursday, June 11. (Services will be webcast at www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Vines at Countryside, Elgin. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.