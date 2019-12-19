|
BARRINGTON - Barbara J. Swanson, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born January 1, 1933 in Park Ridge, the daughter of the late Newell James and Elizabeth (nee Gorder) Jacobi. Beginning at the age of 5, Barbara was a classically trained pianist. At the age of 13 she began accompanying Christian recording artists through Moody Radio. She also played theater pipe organ as well as being a trained vocalist. For many years she played both piano and organ at her church as well as vocal accompaniments. At age 55, Barbara went back to school to finish her degree all while holding the position of CFO at the family business, Chicago Cutlery Co. Mostly, Barbara had an unending and selfless devotion to her family, which extended to anyone, people and animals alike, who entered her home. That is what will be most truly missed by her family. Barbara is survived by her children, Stephen G. (Lisa) Centers, Laura A. (Robert) Leinweber, Kathryn E. (William) Kerr, and Nancy L. (Robert P. Kusmerz) Centers; her grandchildren, Alexandra E. Dale, Olivia C. Centers, Laine B. Leedstrom, Katie A. Centers, Mackenzie A. Shimkus, Gracie Centers, Hunter S. Centers; her great-grandchild, Axel W. Weimer; and her brother, Robert L. Jacobi of Minocqua, WI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald G. Centers and Jack E. Swanson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Bridge Church, 180 Hawthorne Rd., Barrington, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019