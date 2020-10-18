Barbara J. Terrill 85 of Sun City, Huntley, Illinois. Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Her peaceful ending came after years of a life filled with love and adventure. Barb's family was the most important part of her life, she was a breast cancer survivor, an avid golfer and loved playing cards at the Lodge. She was survived by her children Julie, Craig (Joanne), Sondra, Dina; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a brother Dick. Barb will be reunited in heaven with her loving husband Alan; married for 61 years. Due to the current situation there will be no public service at this time. Barbara will be joining Alan at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.