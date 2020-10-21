Barbara Jane DeSimone, of Prospect Heights, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on October 30, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Harvey and Mary (nee Whalen) Burgie. She died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. DeSimone was a homemaker and a former Physician Referral Assistant at Northwest Community Hospital and sales associate at Persin & Robbins. She spent countless hours cheering from the bleachers, enjoying her family. Barbara also enjoyed playing Bridge, entertaining, and going on adventures, which included casinos. Barbara is survived by her children, Don DeSimone, Jerry (Sheila) DeSimone, Frank (Stephanie) DeSimone, Christopher (Traci) DeSimone, Janine (Dan) DeSimone, and Beth DeSimone; her 13 grandchildren, Caitlin Stevens, Mark (fiancee Stacy) DeSimone, Carolyn (Holden Karau) DeSimone, Trisha (Caleb) Adcock, Greg (Jenna) DeSimone, Jana (Austin) Wozniak, Brad (Brigette) DeSimone, Brian (fiancee Ashley) DeSimone, Kendra DeSimone, Kelsi DeSimone, Keely DeSimone, Michael (Makenzi) DeSimone, and Joe DeSimone; her great-grandchildren, Laila, Levi, and Liam Adcock; and her sisters, Virginia Moriarity, and Gail Whyte. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeSimone; her parents; and her sister, Harriet Bobzin. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Face masks are required, social distancing and capacity limits are in effect. Guests should prepare to wait for entry. Service and interment private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
