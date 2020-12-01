1/
BARBARA JANE FRANTZ
JOHNSBURG - Barbara Jane Frantz, 89, passed away November 27, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Arthur and Betty Bell on December 27, 1931, in Rockford. Barbara graduated from Maine Township High School in Park Ridge, IL and then attended the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. This is where she met and fell in love with her husband of 51 years, the late Charles Kenneth Frantz. Barbara faithfully volunteered at Lutheran General Hospital for over eight years. While she lived in McHenry County, she created and ran a successful estate sales company, The Mother Lode, for 40 years with Erane Scully and Beverly Fletcher. She was an avid golfer and was a Club Champion at Woodstock Country Club and twice runner up. She enjoyed 25 years of winters in Ocala, FL while maintaining her residence around her family in Woodstock, IL. Later in life she met and enjoyed a loving relationship with Wally Phillips where they spent time traveling together for seven years. She loved her time on the farm on Mason Hill Road; she said it was one Zebra short of a Zoo. She was truly a lover of horses, dogs, and all animals. Her most memorable advice was to be a good listener, have a wonderful sense of humor and always laugh. Above all she loved family. Barbara is survived by three children, Jeffery (Amber) Frantz, Albany, WI, Scott (Victoria) Frantz, LITH, IL, and Barbara Judith Frantz, Johnsburg, IL. She was a loving and guiding hand to her children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was very much loved by family and friends and will be missed by all. Private funeral services will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
