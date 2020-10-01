1/1
BARBARA JANE HICKS BEVER
1925 - 2020
Barbara Jane Hicks Bever, age 94, joined Lawrence, her husband of 65 years in Heaven on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by seven children, including John, Linda (Haynes), Bill, Bob, Mark, Jim, and Kathy (Fulton), 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was born on December 1st, 1925 in Chicago, to parents Robert Hicks and Ada Yoder. Barbara grew up at Hull House with founder and Noble Laureate Jane Addams who was her godmother. Barbara shared with Jane Addams a strong sense of compassion, inclusivity, and love for all people. She also lived and worked as a counselor at the Joseph T. Bowen Country Club, dedicated to the enrichment of lives of disadvantaged mothers and children from Chicago. Barbara lived in Libertyville, IL for most of her married life and raised her 7 children in this community. In 2002, she moved with Lawrence to Bloomington, IL, where she lived in Westminster Village. Her family remembers and celebrates her as a loving mother. She maintained correspondence with an extensive network of family and friends, showing her love to people by remaining connected. A visitation for Barbara will be held at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville from 8:00 to 9:30am on Saturday, October the 3rd, and the funeral Mass will follow at 10:00am at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. Remote visitors are welcome to join in the visitation via zoom.com Meeting Code 82665401469 and passcode 382888. In addition, the funeral will be streamed virtually with the access via the Saint Joseph Parish website. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent to Anixter Center for independent ADA housing, the residence established for victims of Spina Bifida and the home of Barbara's Grandson Dan Bever and his spouse (Donation Form - Anixter Center) or Birthright of Bloomington, an organization dedicated to support of mothers with young children, where Barbara and daughter, Kathy have volunteered for the past 10 years (505 N. Center, Suite 1, Bloomington, IL 61701). Those wishing to attend the funeral Mass may pre-register at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeraloctober3. For information, 847-362-2626 or www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
