WEST DUNDEE - Barbara Jane Zimmerman (nee Raines) of West Dundee, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning April 4, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center of Elgin. Barbara was born on July 20,1933, at Mercy Hospital in Gary, Indiana, to Robert Walton Raines and Florence Gertrude Cleary Raines. She received her Master of Arts degree from Northern Illinois University. Barbara's life was centered on her family. She gave her children unconditional love, which is the most precious gift that can be given. She was warm and nurturing, accepting, and non-judgmental to everyone. Barbara loved people and it showed. She was eternally optimistic, and had a sly, disarming sense of humor that made her the life of the party. Her children are eternally grateful for the love she lavished on them and the sacrifices she made for them. Her time on Earth came to a peaceful close yet her impact on their lives continues on, now more boldly than ever thanks to her. They miss her and will cherish her memory always. Barbara was a beloved first grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School in Elgin, Illinois, for 27 years. She made a personal connection with each of her students, some of whom had difficult circumstances at home. She was committed to providing a welcoming, second family experience for them at school, and to instilling in them a love for learning that would hopefully last a lifetime. Barbara adored animals and provided a loving home for her extended family of dogs, cats, and parrots. Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Susan of West Dundee, Illinois; her three sons, Gregg (Marianna) Zimmerman of Sammamish, Washington; Dr. Mark (Karen) Zimmerman of Racine, Wisconsin; and Ross (Anna) Zimmerman of Vernon Hills, Illinois. "Nana" was also extremely proud of her grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia, Connor, Alycia, Melanie, Jake, Zach, Grant, and the late Brandon Zimmerman. Services will be private. Memorials in Barbara's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2020