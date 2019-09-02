|
Barbara Jean Rush, born August 13, 1934, passed away peacefully August 26th, 2019. Barbara was loved by all, especially by her husband of sixty-six years, Joseph Rush. As high school sweethearts and Prom King and Queen, Barbara was Joseph's partner, side by side in every endeavor, from raising three children, to running the Antioch Newspaper, managing their photography studio, to being an award-winning photo retoucher. Barbara was also successful in her own right, later in life, as head of a large accounts payable department for a major corporation. Barbara was a loving, devoted mother and wife, who touched many lives. She will be missed by all. Surviving Barbara is her husband and best friend, Joseph Rush, and their dog, Twinkles; her oldest son, Gary Rush and his spouse, Millie, and two children, Al and Sean; her son David Rush and his partner, Patty, and David's three children, Kristan (her husband, Josh Holton and son, Pierson), Samantha (her partner, Christopher), and Maximillian; and her daughter, Lorijo Metz and her spouse, Terrence, and two children, Joshua (his wife, Katie and baby-to-be) and Georgia Jean Metz. Also her brother, Ron Anderson and his wife, Karen, and their children and grandchildren. Per her request, Barbara donated her body to science, and the family will hold a private gathering in her honor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019