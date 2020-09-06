Barbara Jean Warren (nee Mandziara); of Friendship, WI and former resident of Chicago and Bloomingdale, IL. Beloved wife for 61 years to Ronald; Loving mother of Lynn (Dan) Arntzen, Lori (Dave) Carr, Scott, Lisa (Ray) Sinovich, Cheryl (Andy) Rizzo, Tim (Dawn) and Chris; Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey (Cory), Jessica (Ben), Ben, Matt, Ashley, Isabelle, Sam, Sarah and the late Alex. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia, Alora, Felicity, Colin and Elizabeth; Dear sister of Geri Mandziara, Tom (the late Karen) Mandziara, Paul (Sandi) Mandziara and sister-in-law of Kathy (the late Bob) Mossey, Pam Warren and the late Barbara (the late Salvatore) Vendegna; Fond aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 8th, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Isidore Church, Mass 10:45 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, girlscoutsni.org
would be appreciated. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.