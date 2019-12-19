Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
1400 E. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL
BARBARA K. RUDNICK


1939 - 2019
BARBARA K. RUDNICK Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara Rudnick was born on November 8, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Helen (nee Barc) Kolanowski. She died peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 in her residence at Luther Village. Barbara was a classically trained musician, starting her passion as an opera singer continuing her music through teaching piano, playing the organ at church and singing with multiple choir groups. She was also a religion and music teacher at Carmel High School in Mundelein, St Phillips in Northfield and St Emily Catholic School for many years. Barbara was an avid golfer, she traveled the world and while a series of strokes impacted her mobility, she persevered and never lost her great sense of adventure. Barbara is survived by her spouse of 58 years Kenneth Rudnick; their children Susan (David Wilson) Rudnick, Steven Rudnick and Sharon (Martin Bukacek) Rudnick; as well as their grandson Peter Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. (Burial is private) In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to either St. Emily Catholic School 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or Carmel Catholic High School, 1 Carmel Pkwy., Mundelein, IL 60060 Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
