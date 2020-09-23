1/
BARBARA KRUEGER
DES PLAINES - Barbara Krueger passed away Sept. 20, 2020. Dear daughter of the late John and Mildred Krueger; fond sister of John Jr. (Patricia) Krueger, Mary (Deacon Richard) Willer, Veronica Krueger, Margaret (John) Thunstedt, Rosemary (the late James) West and Tom Wright; special aunt of 15, great-aunt of 28, and great-great-aunt of 5. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect. COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by all attendees. Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube. A direct link will be available on the funeral home website Wednesday evening Sept. 23. Private interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215-3999 or St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 appreciated. For info, contact Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
