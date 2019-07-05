ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara L. Agustin (nee Fruauff), 68, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on March 13, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1951 in Middletown, Ohio to George and Eleanor Fruauff. Barb was the loving wife of Gus for more than 37 years, sister to Patricia and Gail, sister-in-law to Steve, Mary, Ed and Kay, and aunt to ten nephews and nieces. Barb's began her education at Miami University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority; after two years she transferred to Ohio State to complete her degree in Medical Technology. She then moved to Chicago and following several years as a med tech, she began work as a program director for the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. During this period Barb developed her interest in travel and met and married Gus. Barb and Gus were avid scuba divers and to facilitate this Barb switched careers to work for a world travel agency where she proved to be her own best client. The world was her playground ... whether diving with sharks, climbing the Great Wall of China or relaxing on one of many cruises throughout the world. Barb was always making new friends, with whom she kept in touch, and wonderful memories which were faithfully documented in her annual Christmas cards. Barb will be remembered and loved by her family and many friends all over the world. A memorial visitation will be held July 12 from 4-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Her remains will be distributed into the waters off Hawaii. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019