Barbara L. Hintz, 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Crystal Lake, IL. Reverend Kathy Daharsh will officiate. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the , in honor of Barbara. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Lisa (Ron) Schaefer, Geneseo, and Paula (Bill) Cycholl, Palatine, IL; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Marvin (Judy) Krohn, Huntley, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020