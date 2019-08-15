|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Visitation for Barbara L. Scalzitti, 80, of Rolling Meadows since 2016, formerly of Arlington Heights will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. The visitation will continue Monday, August 19th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mt. Prospect, Illinois 60056. Interment will be private. Barbara was born September 21, 1938 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, and she passed away surrounded by her family Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home in Rolling Meadows. She devoted her life to caring and supporting her family. Barbara loved doing puzzles, needlepoint and reading. She enjoyed being active with Zumba and water aerobics. As a part owner of Precision Screw Products, she also spent a portion of her time raising her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife for 61 years of Andrew J. Scalzitti; loving mother of Anthony (Kara) Scalzitti and Andrea (Joe) Pausa; loving grandmother of Kaylea Scalzitti, Christoph Scalzitti, Alina Scalzitti, Amanda (Shaun) Pausa and Joey Pausa; loving great-grandmother of Anthony Pausa; dear daughter of the late Garland and Eleanor (nee O'Connor) Huntsman; fond sister of David (Deborah) Huntsman, the late Jean Huntsman and the late Rev. Edward Huntsman; dear aunt of Jason (Lauren) Huntsman, Matthew Huntsman and Timothy Huntsman. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lutheran Home, 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019