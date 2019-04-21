|
Barbara Laurin, nee Drake, 88, passed away at home on April 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Donald William Drake and late Clara Wilcox Drake, sister of the late Donald Drake. Cherished mother of Christie Schneider, Dana Laurin, and Siri Laurin, and dear grandmother of Matthew Robison, Elise Robison, Brian Schneider, Lexi Schneider, and Olivia Schneider. Born in Aurora, Illinois, she lived most of her life in Arlington Heights, Illinois. After her daughters married, she went back to school and became a respiratory therapist at Northwest Community Hospital for 19 years. A lifetime lover of books and dogs, in retirement she enjoyed politics, following the Cubs, gardening, traveling, and tutoring foreign students.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019