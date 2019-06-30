Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
BARBARA OFFENBURGER
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Community Church
2515 W Palatine Rd
Palatine, IL
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
BARBARA LEE OFFENBURGER


1934 - 2019
BARBARA LEE OFFENBURGER Obituary
Barbara Lee Offenburger, nee Blake, age 84. Beloved wife of Joseph Lee Offenburger for over 62 years. Devoted mother of Diane (Chris Skidmore) Offenburger, Michael (Kathleen) Offenburger and Mark (Ida) Offenburger. Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Sarah, Shannon, and Ernest. Loving sister to Thomas Blake. Adoring friend of Max. Born July 3, 1934 to the late Albert and Frances Blake, Barb passed peacefully on June 21, 2019. Barb retired after 30 years at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove as the head of the hematology department. She was very active at Holy Family Catholic Community serving as the head of ministers of the sick and Eucharistic ministers. She also enjoyed the time she spent with the South Barrington Garden Club and the South Barrington Water Aerobic Club. Instate at Holy Family Community Church, 2515 W Palatine Rd., Palatine on Friday, July 19th from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
