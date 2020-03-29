Daily Herald Obituaries
Barbara Lippman, nee Stern, beloved wife of the late Roger Lippman. Loving mother of Wendy (Gary) Becker and Michael (Jan) Lippman. Proud grandmother of Emily (Vince) Fricke and Cody Schmidt, and Ryan and Jeremy Lippman. Dear sister of Iris (Lowell) Fingerman. Fond aunt of Howard (Cheryl) Fingerman and Jodie (Russ) Benton. She was a lover of reading, learning, travelling and line dancing; a proud former Chicago Public School teacher; and enjoyed attending musical productions with friends and family. She truly embraced her golden years with friends from her community, Edgewater by Del Webb. Private graveside services were held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
