Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 South Mitchell Avenue
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Barbara Lohmeier was born on December 13, 1940, in Chicago, IL to John and Zelda (nee Leyden) Lynch. She died Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William August Lohmeier; her parents; her siblings, Dr. John "Jack" (Eileen) Lynch, Mary Jane (late John) Coleman, Patricia (late William) Kittridge, Richard (late Joan) Lynch, Dr. Miles (Joan) Lynch; as well as her sister-in-law, Eleanor C. Lohmeier. Barbara is survived by her children, William J. Lohmeier, Mary (Todd) Stotz, Patricia (Chester) Kumm, John (Liana) Lohmeier, Elizabeth Lohmeier and Michael (Jacqueline) Lohmeier; her grandchildren, Jack, Moira and Will Stotz, Kevin, Patrick and Thomas Kumm, Bridget Burke, Maeve, Madeline, Sarah, Sophia, William and Emily Lohmeier; her brother-in-law, Edwin (Late Kay) Lohmeier; as well as many nieces and nephews. "Nana," as she was affectionately called, loved spending time with her grandkids. They received much love and attention from her, showering her with special cards and homemade gifts, which she treasured. The older grandkids loved to help her around the house. Nana loved to sit and talk with her many nieces and nephews. She was constantly building new friendships throughout life, loving her new friends as well as her lifelong friends. She was a member of Our Lady of the Wayside Parish for 50 years, where she was a member of the school board, spent many hours volunteering as a room mother, helped facilitate the Great Books program and supported the PADS program. All of her children attended the parish school. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 8:45 am, Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 for a 9:30 am Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to in Greater Chicago, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60601 . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.glueckertfuneralhome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
