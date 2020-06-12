Memorial visitation for Barbara Louise Ternberg (nee Gondek), 80, of Inverness, will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Illinois, 60067. Barbara was born November 25, 1939, and she passed away on June 10, 2020 in Rolling Meadows. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Ternberg for over 60 years; loving mother of Lori (Joe) Pfortmiller, the late Jeffrey (Victoria) Ternberg and Dirk (Mary Kate) Ternberg; loving grandmother of Lauren and Bryce Pfortmiller, Grace Ternberg and Haley, Mara and Emmett Ternberg; dear daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (nee Michalak) Gondek. Barb was a die-hard Cubs fan. She was always in the newspaper with pictures of her posters she would hold up at the games. She loved watching hockey. It was a highlight of her life to watch her sons and then grandson play the sport. Don't get her started talking politics because she would bend your ear talking about it. She even donated her time for years at the Palatine Republican office. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF.org). For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.