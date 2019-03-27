|
Barbara Lovenberg, nee Raffe, 69, beloved wife of Barry for almost 50 years; loving mother of Mike (Katie), Stacie and Sean (Robyn); cherished Bubbie of Kamryn, Riley, Aidan, Connor, Landen, Lukas and Olivia; dear sister of Bruce and the late Joyce Freeman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend. Chapel service 10 AM Friday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information or to leave condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019