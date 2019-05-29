Barbara M. Burzinski, nee Rohr, 79 years of age. Went with the Angels on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John J. for 60 years (retired CPD) Loving mother of Karen M. and John E. Dear Gram of John B. Burzinski (CPD) (Kaitlyn) and loving Muder of Alyssa Varvarezos and Nicole Varvarezos. Great-Grand Muder of Haylee Marie. Sister in law to Walter Burzinski (friend Teresa) and Rosemary (E. Fred) Bosse. Preceeded in death by her parents, Edwin and Helen Rohr and her brother, Edwin "Bud" Rohr. Double lung transplantee who has a unique survival record of over 10 years. She had both lungs transplanted at the age of 68 in 2008. A gentle-loving-friend to all she met."Ask, and I'll throw a party anytime". And Barb did. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3-9pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect. Visitation also Friday from 10am until time of Mass 11am at St. Alphonsus Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Duke Health in support of Dr. Laurie Snyder's pulmonary research fund. Please make checks payable to Duke University and mail them to Duke Health Development, ATTN: Morgan Pope, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 Information, call 847-394-2336 or visit www.matzfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary