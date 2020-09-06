1/
BARBARA M. NELSON
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara M. Nelson was born on December 18, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry F. and Gertrude (nee Pitsch) Mosher. She died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lutheran Home & Services in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Nelson was a graduate of Lawrence University. She worked in the public relations department of U.S Steel from 1951-1961. Barbara was a member of Questers, and her interests and hobbies included genealogy, book club, needlepoint and knitting. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Betsy Harrison. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 42 years, Warren D. Nelson; her parents; as well as her brother, Charles W. Mosher. A Memorial Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lutheran World Relief. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
