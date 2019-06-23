|
Barbara M. Rice, beloved mother of Jennifer and Sharon; cherished grandmother of Claire; dear sister of Ruthann, Mary Kay, the late Rosemary, the late Gloria and the late Tommy. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to gather 10:30 a.m. at Salerno's Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle) to St. Walter Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019