WHEATON - Barbara Mae Kennedy, age 92, of Batavia and former 45 year resident of Wheaton. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Kennedy, Jr., Loving mother of Steve (Deb Vensel), Karen (Dan Chong) and the late John (Lori Krebsbach). Dear grandmother of Mark Alexander (son of Steve and Deb), and fond sister of Nancy Goodwin and the late Donald Ericson. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For info, Leonard Funeral Home, 630-469-0032.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020