BARBARA MAE (WARD) MURPHY


1935 - 2019
Barbara Mae (Ward) Murphy, 83, went to be with the Lord Aug. 17, 2019. She was born in Wheeling, IL on Oct. 2, 1935, to Herbert and Mae (Ehlers) Ward. In 1957, she married Dale Warren Murphy. and they had three sons, Michael (Mary), Mark (Maureen) and Marlin (Susan); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Marion (the late Harold) Hopingarner, Herbert (Jean) Ward, Wilma (Donald) Hartz and the late Richard (Linda) Ward. She had many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Vernon Township Community Service Building, Multi Purpose Rm., 2900 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove.
