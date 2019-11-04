Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
BARBARA MARIE ALBRECHT


1941 - 2019
Barbara Marie Albrecht, 78, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Evanston, IL. She was born Oct. 8, 1941 in Chicago, was formerly of Mundelein and has lived in Lake Bluff the past 48 years. She was a graduate of Libertyville High School and a member of Christ Church in Lake Forest. Barbara was a former real estate owner and broker. Surviving are 3 daughters, Holly (Ronald) Palmer, Tracey Kawula and Wendy Nicole (Erik Remmler) Albrecht; 2 grandchildren, Stephanie and Leah Kawula; great grandson, Louis Wright and 2 sisters, Dorothy DeWitt and Joan Wood-Ramel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Wed. Nov. 6, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 102 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday, Nov. 7 at the funeral home with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to worldvision.org. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
