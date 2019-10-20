|
STREAMWOOD - Barbara N. LaBadie, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI. Born in Michigan on May 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Weider) Nash. On March 21, 1964 in Des Plaines, IL, Barbara was united in marriage to Jean LaBadie. She was a former member of First Congregational Church in Des Plaines, IL and the Happy Twirlers Square Dancing Club where Barbara and her husband, Jean loved to hit the dance floor and show their moves. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker. She had a great sense of humor and loved life. Her independence, generosity and kind heart were an inspiration to her family and friends. Barbara was an avid White Sox fan, animal lover and she liked to play cards. She is survived by her children, Mark (Isabel) LaBadie and Cindy Olson; her grandchildren, Mike, Lloyd, Laura and Matt; her three great grandchildren and one on the way; her brother, Stan (Joan) Nash; her daughter-in-law, Cherri Henkle; and her sister-in-law, Vida Nash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jean LaBadie; a son, Larry Henkle; a brother, Harold Nash; and a son-in-law, Keith Olson. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, private funeral services will be held. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53144 262-658-4101 Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019