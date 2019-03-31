ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Barbara R. Murphy, 76, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. Born in Denver, Colorado, Barb was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, whose true joy was in her friends and family. She loved taking family vacations in the U.S. and internationally. Barb's devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren was beyond compare. "Grammy" played a pivotal role in the lives of her four grandchildren, who brought her such tremendous joy. Following her graduation from Northwestern University, Barb had a distinguished career in educational audiology, much of which was spent at the Special Education District of Lake County. She was a founder of the Illinois Educational Audiology Association and collaborated with many pediatric audiologists throughout the country. She was a strong advocate for families of children who were deaf or hard of hearing, a tireless supporter of comprehensive school-based audiology services, and genuine friend and colleague. Barb is survived by her spouse of 53 years, James B. Murphy; her daughter Christine (Patrick) Buzzard; her son Kyle (Adrienne) Murphy; her grandchildren Hailey Buzzard, Jack Murphy, Ben Murphy, and Joey Murphy; as well as her sister Mary Kay (Daniel) Schatz. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain National Park through the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Memorial or honor gift donations can be made online at: https://rmconservancy.org/product/donation/. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary