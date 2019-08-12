|
STREAMWOOD - Barbara S. Mensching, 63, died August 9, 2019. She was born April 10, 1956 in Elgin to the late Ralph and Ardell (nee Krueger) Mensching. Barbara was the sister of Roger (MaryAnn) Mensching and Cheryl Nord, aunt of Roger Jr. (Leslie) Mensching, Michelle (John) Fults and Kristin (Jim) Ekstein; great aunt of 6 and loving godmother of 4. Barb worked at Hoffman Estates Community Bank. She was a loving sister, aunt, niece, cousin, godmother, and friend. Her zest for life will be missed by many. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 am until time of service 11am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N Hicks Road, Palatine. Interment St Johns's Lutheran Cemetery, 1100 S. Linneman Road, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryan Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
