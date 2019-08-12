Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1190 N Hicks Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1190 N Hicks Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MENSCHING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA S. MENSCHING


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA S. MENSCHING Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Barbara S. Mensching, 63, died August 9, 2019. She was born April 10, 1956 in Elgin to the late Ralph and Ardell (nee Krueger) Mensching. Barbara was the sister of Roger (MaryAnn) Mensching and Cheryl Nord, aunt of Roger Jr. (Leslie) Mensching, Michelle (John) Fults and Kristin (Jim) Ekstein; great aunt of 6 and loving godmother of 4. Barb worked at Hoffman Estates Community Bank. She was a loving sister, aunt, niece, cousin, godmother, and friend. Her zest for life will be missed by many. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 am until time of service 11am, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N Hicks Road, Palatine. Interment St Johns's Lutheran Cemetery, 1100 S. Linneman Road, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryan Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631. Information (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now