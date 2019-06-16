Barbara Louise Edwards Scott, age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, Monday, May 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland, where she lived independently for many years. She was born July 8, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Harold and Dorothy Wilmot Edwards. She married Richard Woody Scott in 1952 who preceded her in death in 2003. She lived her life with enthusiasm and love in Kansas City, MO, Libertyville, IL and Timonium, MD. She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Michael and Marilyn Scott, Harold and Diane Scott, Lois and Michael Poulos, Suzanne and David Gaudreau. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara's dedication to her family and the countless charitable organizations she served throughout her life was inspiring. She was an avid reader, bridge player, seamstress, sports fanatic, cook, gardener, and mom to the entire neighborhood. She was passionate about service over self and leaves the legacy that there is nothing more important than family and friends with all that knew her. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday, July 19 at 11am at the Towson Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Chesapeake Ave, Towson, MD, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Barbara's favorite charities; Marian House at marianhouse.org or to The Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County at familycrisiscenter.net in the name of her servant heart. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary