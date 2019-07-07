|
NAPERVILLE - Barbara Davis Smart, 92, passed peacefully on June 21, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Jack, she is survived by her son, daughter and stepdaughter, Harlan/Nick (Terri Dubovich) Davis, Suzanne (Bill) Cassity and Martie (Ken) Grubbenhoff along with a host of family by blood and by heart. She lived each day to it's fullest giving to her family, community and country; loving figure skating, health, music, sports and travel. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14 at Monarch Landing, Naperville. For complete information, visit www.cremation-society.com/obituary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019