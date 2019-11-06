|
GENEVA - Barbara T. Seymour, 85, passed away October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Seymour. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Thelen and Frieda (Schenk) Thelen. She is survived by her elder sister, Joan Petersen of Commack, NY. Loving mother of Kathy (the late John) Timmers. Kathy's children are Michelle (Timmers) (Adam) Williams, James (Morgan Webber) Timmers and their daughter, Vivian, John (Katie) Timmers, Kari (Timmers) (Andrew) Pennington. Barbara's second child is Karen (Seymour) (the late William) Campbell. Karen's children are Elisabeth (JP Sweda) Ruggles and their daughter, Olive. Matt (Sara) Campbell and their sons, William and Everett. Emily (Ruggles) (Marcus) Foster. Barbara's third child is William (Kathy) Seymour and their children, Charles, Kelly and Colleen. Barbara was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Glen Ellyn for over 40 years serving as deacon among other ministries. She was employed with Bethany Theological Seminary for many years followed by Westbridge of Wheaton. She enjoyed gardening, was a bibliophile and lover of the arts. She served as a docent at McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Additional visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Wheaton Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019