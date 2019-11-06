Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
680 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
680 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SEYMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA T. SEYMOUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA T. SEYMOUR Obituary
GENEVA - Barbara T. Seymour, 85, passed away October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Seymour. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Thelen and Frieda (Schenk) Thelen. She is survived by her elder sister, Joan Petersen of Commack, NY. Loving mother of Kathy (the late John) Timmers. Kathy's children are Michelle (Timmers) (Adam) Williams, James (Morgan Webber) Timmers and their daughter, Vivian, John (Katie) Timmers, Kari (Timmers) (Andrew) Pennington. Barbara's second child is Karen (Seymour) (the late William) Campbell. Karen's children are Elisabeth (JP Sweda) Ruggles and their daughter, Olive. Matt (Sara) Campbell and their sons, William and Everett. Emily (Ruggles) (Marcus) Foster. Barbara's third child is William (Kathy) Seymour and their children, Charles, Kelly and Colleen. Barbara was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Glen Ellyn for over 40 years serving as deacon among other ministries. She was employed with Bethany Theological Seminary for many years followed by Westbridge of Wheaton. She enjoyed gardening, was a bibliophile and lover of the arts. She served as a docent at McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Additional visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Wheaton Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -