Please join us as we fondly remember the life of Barbara Thorsson (nee Morley) or Aunt Barbara, as she was best known in many circles. Born February 13, 1944, Barb enjoyed a fabulous life up until a few short months ago, battling the return of cancer that ultimately stole her from this earth on October 2, 2019. She spent her first seventy years in Elgin, living in the house that she was brought home to when she was a baby. She later relocated to Cary, North Carolina where she could spend time with other family who lived there and escape the snow and cold of the bitter Northern Illinois winter. Before her retirement she spent over thirty years as a first-grade teacher working for district U-46 at Garfield Elementary in Elgin. Her career touched over 1,000 students and many, many of the families that lived in the Garfield area. She fought for improvements in the education system and focused her efforts on at-risk and special needs youth. Throughout her life she was a member of various clubs and organizations throughout the area. Although she had many passions and loves, she most simply enjoyed the beauty of life and living. She was an avid baker. She absolutely loved to camp. Some of her other favorite pastimes included gardening, yardwork, sewing, cooking, reading, and simply kibitzing with friends. She so greatly her lunch outings with a group of retirees, "The Garfield Girls." The truest loves of her life were her family (especially the kids), her friends, her husband Ken of nearly 30 years, and being outdoors enjoying a nice summer day working in the yard or playing in her garden. Barb will unquestionably be missed by all who knew her. She often had a smile, a kind word, and always appreciated everything around her. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy, her father John, her husband Ken, many friends, relatives and her litters of favorite kitties (oh, how she loved them all). Special thanks and a strong debt of gratitude are owed to many for their compassion over her last several years, including her friends Mary, Kay, Denise, Chic, and providers from The Sheridan at Tyler Creek, Advocate Sherman Health, and the many family members who stepped in to provide for her and make certain that she remained comfortable and provided. Respecting her wishes, there will be no services and no burial. Close friends and family will gather in the springtime to celebrate her life, and to together spread the ashes of she and her late husband Ken, as it was her desire that they could be joined together upon her death. For those who should so choose, thoughtful donations may be made in her memory to the Andersen Animal Shelter, in honor of the kitties waiting to find their forever homes. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019