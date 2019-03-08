|
HANOVER PARK - Barbaryan Dudek; dear sister of Norbert (Deborah); daughter of the late Jerome and late Cecelia, nee Wankowski and a cherished friend to many. Barbaryan worked at Greyhound Bus Co. as a dispatcher for many years. In the early 1990's she worked in the office of the Elgin State Hospital. Her faith was always a very important part of her life. Barbaryan was very active at St. Peter Damian Church in Bartlett. She volunteered as a eucharistic minister, a member of Women of Grace, bible study, faith foundation, an altar server and helped out in the religious goods store. She will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, March 8th, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, March 9th, 10:45 am prayers at the funeral home going in procession to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 11:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019