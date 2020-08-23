MOUNT PROSPECT - Barry Day Crawford was born on March 17, 1950 in Chicago to Gail and Eileen (nee Nichols) Crawford. He died Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Barry is survived by his children, James P Crawford and Christina M Crawford; granddaughter, Emma Crawford; sister, Pamela Stevens; many brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Crawford; and his parents. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org
. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.