1/
BARRY DAY CRAWFORD
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT PROSPECT - Barry Day Crawford was born on March 17, 1950 in Chicago to Gail and Eileen (nee Nichols) Crawford. He died Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Barry is survived by his children, James P Crawford and Christina M Crawford; granddaughter, Emma Crawford; sister, Pamela Stevens; many brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Crawford; and his parents. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved