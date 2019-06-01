Daily Herald Obituaries
BARRINGTON - Barry G. Buzan, 78, was born on February 15, 1941 and passed away on May 22, 2019. Barry was the husband of Marian (nee Cohen Venuso); step-father of Rick (Joy) Venuso; brother-in-law, Ralph Whitlock; uncle of Dennis Whitlock and Susan Evans- Whitlock. Barry was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. During his working career, Barry was an accomplished representative for high-end jewelry manufacturers. He later became a real estate agent and also an insurance agent. His three favorite hobbies were skiing, bicycling and hot air ballooning. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details are pending. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019
