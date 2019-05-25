WAUKEGAN - Celebration of Life ceremonies for Bart Otto Bending, 38, of Waukegan, IL will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church (formerly known as Ingleside United Methodist Church) 36325 N. Maple Ave, Ingleside, IL. Visitation will start at 4:00 pm followed by a service at 5:00 pm. Born in Waukegan, IL on June 3, 1980 to Leonard Bending and Mary Miller Maple, Bart was raised in Ingleside, IL along with his brother, Brett Bending and sister, Sara Hannigan. Bart attended Gavin School District 37 and Grant Community High School in Fox Lake, IL where he was a three-sport student athlete. Bart excelled on the football field, earning 1997 team MVP honors, and on the track where he was part of the school record-setting 4x100 meter relay team. Bart attended both Illinois State University and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Bart enjoyed fishing, music, and the company of friends and loved ones. He worked in the construction and manufacturing trades in the Lake County, Illinois area and for a few years in Texas. Most of all, Bart loved his family. Bart is survived by his loving mother, Mary Maple of Wauconda, IL, his brother Brett (Sarah) Bending of Algonquin, IL, Sara (Peter) Hannigan of Wauconda, his step-sisters, Denise Maple of Chicago, IL and Kelly Polark of Round Lake, IL, his eight nieces and nephews (Harrison Bending, Ellary Bending, Benjamin Hannigan, Chloe Hannigan, Jacob Hannigan, Joshua Polark, Emily Polark, Jack Polark). Bart is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Bending, step-father, Tom Maple, and his loyal labrador retriever, Barley. In lieu of flowers, Bart's family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army Waukegan ARC (checks only; 431 S Genesee St, Waukegan, IL 60085) and to NICASA Behavioral Health Services (31979 N. Fish Lake Road, Round Lake, IL 60073) in memory of Bart O. Bending. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. 847-833-2928. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary