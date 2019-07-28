|
DES PLAINES - Bartlomiej A. Niedzielski, 45, passed away on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Monika for 19 years. Loving father of Sara and Nicole. Devoted son of Halina. Dear brother of Bernadeta (Jacek) Wantuch and Teresa (Andrew) Rafacz. Loving uncle of nieces and nephews. Bart will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Funeral mass will be held for family and friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines. Interment follows at All Saints Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019