Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Zachary Catholic Church
567 W Algonquin Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
567 W. Algonquin Rd.,
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARTLOMIEJ NIEDZIELSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARTLOMIEJ A. NIEDZIELSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARTLOMIEJ A. NIEDZIELSKI Obituary
DES PLAINES - Bartlomiej A. Niedzielski, 45, passed away on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Monika for 19 years. Loving father of Sara and Nicole. Devoted son of Halina. Dear brother of Bernadeta (Jacek) Wantuch and Teresa (Andrew) Rafacz. Loving uncle of nieces and nephews. Bart will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Funeral mass will be held for family and friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines. Interment follows at All Saints Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARTLOMIEJ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.