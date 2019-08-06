Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
BARTON EUGENE PAYNE


1935 - 2019
GENEVA - Barton Eugene Payne, 84, a lifelong resident of Geneva, passed away August 4, 2019. He was born July 12, 1935 in Geneva, Illinois to Eugene and Emma Payne. Mr. Payne is survived by his brother, Charles (Susan) Payne, his nieces, Stephanie, Melissa, Julie, and Jan, his nephews, Jeffrey and Eugene, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rollin. Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, Geneva. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Geneva History Museum , 113 South Third Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Congregational United Church of Christ, 327 Hamilton Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
